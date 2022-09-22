Like their counterparts in the stock market, crypto traders are digesting the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin dips below $19,000, and Kraken’s new CEO David Ripley on company culture: CNBC Crypto World - September 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Are Struggling. Don’t Expect Eye-Popping Crypto Gains Soon. - September 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Trades Sideways as String of Central Banks Hike Rates - September 22, 2022