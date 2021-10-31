Bitcoin – fresh from bouncing back to record highs – plunged 11 per cent last week in a sharp reminder of how it and other cryptocurrencies remain a risky rollercoaster ride. With new kid on the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price descending channel and loss of momentum could turn $60K to resistance - October 31, 2021
- Bitcoin price’s crazy ride reminds investors why it’s a gamble - October 31, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stays Below $65,000 - October 31, 2021