Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were falling Monday, adding to declines seen last week as U.S. regulatory scrutiny weighs on the sector. The price of Bitcoin has fallen 1.7% over the past 24 hours …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says - April 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Prices Fall Further. Regulators Are Keeping Up the Pressure. - April 24, 2023
- ‘Smart money’ eyes BTC bull run: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - April 24, 2023