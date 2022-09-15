For now, attention in the world of crypto has shifted away from Bitcoin to Ether following a critical upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain network.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Hold at $20,000. Ether ‘Merge’ Completed. - September 15, 2022
- El Salvador was the 1st nation to make Bitcoin legal tender. It was a spectacular failure - September 15, 2022
- Explained: Why El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment has proven to be a spectacular failure - September 15, 2022