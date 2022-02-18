Bitcoin prices fell to less than $40,00 today, consistently fluctuating south of that level and reaching their lowest in roughly two weeks. The world’s most prominent digital currency dropped below …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May Crash Below $38,000 Support - February 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Repeatedly Traded Below $40,000 Today—What’s Next? - February 18, 2022
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Altcoins Dip amid Russia, Ukraine Uncertainty - February 18, 2022