Bitcoin Prices Subdued; Speculation On Whether RBI’s Fintech Department Will Oversee CBDCs
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-01-10
This may signify a shift from RBI’s stance towards fast-tracking CBDC piloting.” The world’s oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continued to remain under pressure as bears are trying to break its key …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)