Bitcoin Private, the privacy-centric cryptocurrency, has sent a legal letter to cryptocurrency exchange HitBTC, the project announced on Saturday. The legal letter details the events that led up …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Private sends legal letter to HitBTC; claims “questionable, unjustifiable” delisting - March 10, 2019
- Bitcoin back up over $3,900 heading for $4,000 - March 10, 2019
- Bitcoin – Hits $4,000 but Holding on is another Story - March 9, 2019