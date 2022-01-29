Central bank digital currencies, on the other hand, are financial surveillance on steroids. This op-ed is part a CoinDesk’s Privacy Week. Murtaza Hussain is a national security reporter at The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Protects Privacy and Fights Oppression - January 29, 2022
- Bitcoin’s volatility won’t shake the confidence of institutional investors, 2 experts say - January 29, 2022
- Nayib Bukele trades bitcoin naked. El Salvador is paying the price. - January 29, 2022