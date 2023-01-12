With an advance during the early afternoon Eastern time, bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $18,800, up 7% for the day and at its highest level since it was gapping down in early November when crypto exchange FTX imploded.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Pushes Near $19K for First Time Since FTX Collapse - January 12, 2023
- Cooling U.S. inflation may not stop bitcoin from sliding to $10,000. Here’s why - January 12, 2023
- Bitcoin jumps above $18,000, and SBF claims he didn’t steal funds in post-arrest blog: CNBC Crypto World - January 12, 2023