“Support is anchored by new plunge protection at $33k. Meanwhile resistance at $40k has moved up to the $42k range,” it noted. An accompanying chart showed a print of BTC/USDT order book liquidity on the largest global exchange, Binance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin puzzles traders as BTC price targets $40K despite declining volume - November 9, 2023
- The Union Of Bitcoin And The Climate Change Agenda - November 9, 2023
- JPMorgan dismantles the bullish argument for bitcoin, calling the crypto rally overdone - November 9, 2023