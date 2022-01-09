Bitcoin racks up longest losing streak in nearly half a decade

The world’s biggest digital asset, bitcoin, fell for a seventh straight day, marking its longest losing streak since 2018, as the crypto market contends with new strains of Covid-19, inflation and a …
