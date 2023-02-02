With the latest interest-rates decision from the Federal Reserve out of the way, the always-important U.S. jobs report on Friday now lies ahead as a key catalyst for cryptos.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rallies After Fed Meeting. The Jobs Report May Prove Vital. - February 2, 2023
- Giant Bitcoin “Taproot Wizard” NFT Minted in Collaboration With Luxor Mining Pool - February 2, 2023
- Bitcoin jumps 3% after Powell says ‘disinflation’ underway - February 2, 2023