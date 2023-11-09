It took just over 18 months, but Bitcoin is finally back to where it traded before the event that precipitated the last crypto crash. The dominant cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.9% to $36,990 on Thursday. That’s the highest since May 5, 2022 — just …
