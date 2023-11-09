Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied Thursday to fresh 18-month highs, carrying forward the momentum from a recent rally and supported by a number of factors that suggested gains can continue. The price of Bitcoin has risen 4% over the past 24 hours to above $36,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rallies to 18-Month High. 3 Reasons Gains Can Continue. - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin rallies past Terra crash level in win for bruised bulls - November 9, 2023
- Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Soars 10%, But This Presale Is Leveraging To The Hilt The Explosive Upside Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals - November 9, 2023