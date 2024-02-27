Bitcoin (BTC) price finally broke to the upside after 12 days of trading within a tight 5% range, fluctuating between $50,430 and $52,970. The 12.7% rally in 24 hours reached a peak of $57,380, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rallies to 2-year high, but derivatives traders not betting on further gains - February 27, 2024
- Industry titans cheer as Bitcoin’s meteoric rise signals bull run kickoff - February 27, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ether Rally Continues; Earn Alliance CEO on the Future of Web3 Gaming - February 27, 2024