Bitcoin rallies to another record high of $6,900

Bitcoin hit another record high Wednesday evening The digital coin reached $6,922 at about 9:36 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk CME Group said Tuesday it would introduce bitcoin futures contracts Bitcoin hit another all-time high Wednesday evening …
