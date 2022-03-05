Bitcoin Rally Evaporates as Price Tumbles Below $40K Friday Afternoon
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-03-05
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was changing hands at $39,300 at press time, dropping below $40,000 for the first time since Monday as stocks continue to sell off …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)