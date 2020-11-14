Bitcoin’s price quickly dropped below $16,000 Saturday putting the rapid rally seen in recent weeks on pause. Around 10:00 UTC, the cryptocurrency dropped as low as $15,750, having hit highs over $16, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rally Falters as Price Drops Below £16K - November 14, 2020
- ‘Stealth phase’ over? Why Wall Street FOMO will make $20K Bitcoin look cheap - November 14, 2020
- Hedge Fund Manager Brian Kelly Says Increasing Institutional Interest in Bitcoin Down to its Fixed Supply - November 13, 2020