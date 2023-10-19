Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading back above the $20k level, up more than 30% from its cycle low as an impressive start to 2023. Even as BTC is still down nearly 70% from its all-time high, there is a sense that this latest rally is more than just a “bounce” considering the technical setup in the context of recent developments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rally Is More Than Just A Bounce – Get Bullish (BTC-USD) – Seeking Alpha - October 18, 2023
- Can Bitcoin Price Pump to $30,000 Threshold, as a New Altcoin Achieves 1.7 Million Milestone? - October 18, 2023
- Goldman Sachs Bets Bitcoin And Crypto Are Braced For An Epic … – Forbes - October 18, 2023