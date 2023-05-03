The historical pattern in this Bitcoin on-chain indicator may suggest that the ongoing rally hasn’t reached its top yet. Bitcoin 1-Year Inactive Supply Has Continued To Go Up Recently According …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy accelerates bitcoin purchases, posts first profitable quarter in two years - May 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Rally May Not Have Hit Top Yet, Here’s Why - May 3, 2023
- Ferraris, Land Rovers and millions in bitcoin: Secret Service shuts down cybercrime service that helped steal tens of millions of credit cards - May 3, 2023