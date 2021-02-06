Bitcoin climbed toward $40,000 in a rally that helped the market value of digital tokens scale a new peak. The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 5.6% to $39,959 on Saturday, taking it closer to …
- A bitcoin stash worth $68 million was seized by German police, but the owner won’t give up his password - February 6, 2021
- Bitcoin Rally Takes Crypto Market Value to Another Record - February 6, 2021
- ‘God Of Dogecoin’—It’s Not Just Tesla CEO Elon Musk Pumping The ‘Joke’ Bitcoin Rival’s Price - February 6, 2021