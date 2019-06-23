Bitcoin reached the $10,000 mark late Friday for the first time in over a year

Boosted by a weaker dollar and fresh enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies, bitcoin surged past $10,000 for the first time in a year. Load Error The cryptocurrency is known for its volatile price swings. …
