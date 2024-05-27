The founders of crypto analytics platform Glassnode are predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will vastly outperform gold for the remainder of the current bull cycle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Ready To Outperform Gold by at Least Double for Rest of Market Cycle: Glassnode Founders - May 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Vs. SPY Vs. Gold: If You Had $1,000 Invested In Each Of These Assets Last Memorial Day, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now - May 27, 2024
- How pro-bitcoin candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could influence the 2024 election - May 27, 2024