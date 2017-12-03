Bitcoin rebounds to $10,500 after regulator approves futures

Bitcoin rebounded Friday above $10,500, recovering from an earlier dip below $9,500, after the U.S. derivatives regulator said it would allow CME Group and CBOE Global Markets to list bitcoin futures. The announcement by the Commodity Futures Trading …
