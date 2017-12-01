Bitcoin rebounds to $10,500 after U.S. regulator approves futures

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin rebounded on Friday to hit the day’s highs above $10,500, recovering from an earlier dip below $9,500, after the U.S. derivatives regulator said it would allow CME Group (CME.O) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.O) to list bitcoin …
