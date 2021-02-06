Bitcoin topped $40,000 today, regaining some of the losses that the world’s most popular cryptocurrency suffered in recent weeks, Coindesk has reported. What Happened: Bitcoin hit the $40,538.66 mark, …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Mark, Moving Closer To All-Time High - February 6, 2021
- Bill Miller-Run $2.25B Fund May Buy GBTC to Gain Bitcoin Exposure of Up to 15% - February 6, 2021
- Bitcoin Climbs Past $40k, Analyst Expects Another Jump in BTC Value, ETH Taps New Highs - February 6, 2021