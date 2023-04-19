Bitcoin rebounded above US$30,000 on Wednesday morning in Asia. All top 10 tokens rose after SEC chair Gary Gensler was criticized at a congressional hearing for his approach to digital assets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin reclaims US$30,000, Ether heads higher after SEC’s Gensler grilling; Polkadot leads winners - April 19, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin reclaims $30,000; XRP, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu rise up to 3% - April 19, 2023
- ‘Staggering’ $300 Billion Prediction Reveals Potential Bitcoin Price Peak After Huge Crypto And Ethereum Boom - April 19, 2023