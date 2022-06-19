Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-06-19
Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400 - June 19, 2022
- ‘I Am’ Buying—Elon Musk Reveals Surprise Crypto Bet Amid $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Price Crash - June 19, 2022
- Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K, Ether Soars Above $1,100 - June 19, 2022