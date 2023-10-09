Bitcoin (BTC) faced a challenging third quarter in the year, with investors experiencing an 11.1% loss, just slightly better than long-term treasuries, which yielded a negative return of -11.9% over …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ASIC manufacturer Bitmain pauses employee salary payments: Report - October 9, 2023
- Bitcoin registers disappointing Q3 return - October 9, 2023
- Is There a Redemptive Road for Bitcoin Miners as Energy Consumers? - October 9, 2023