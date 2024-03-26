Grayscale’s GBTC product saw significant outflows last week, though inflows into other ETFs did not increase at the same rate, temporarily raising fears of a spot-driven selloff. TakeAway Points: …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s how high bitcoin has to climb to make sense in a 60/40 portfolio, according to Citi - March 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Remains Steady Over $70K: Crypto Traders Dismiss Waning ETF Inflows - March 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Surges 4% To Pass $70K As This Bitcoin Cloud Mining ICO Races Towards $13M - March 26, 2024