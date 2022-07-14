Bitcoin requires an immense amount of energy. Here’s why that’s sparking a cypto backlash
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-14
The enormous energy demands of Bitcoin mining are prompting some U.S. municipalities to impose moratoriums or outright bans on cryptocurrency facilities. Bitcoin mining activity, critics warn, is …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)