Bitcoin resumed its rise above US$28,000 in Monday morning trading in Asia, a support level it has fluctuated around for most of April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin resumes rise, Ether gains ahead of upgrade, Dogecoin makes up some lost ground - April 9, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Shanghai Upgrade Nears: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Could Breakout If This Happens - April 9, 2023
- The Real-World Costs of the Digital Race for Bitcoin - April 9, 2023