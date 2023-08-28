Bitcoin mining revenue or “hash price” — a measure of dollars earned per TH/s per day — has slumped to levels not seen since the collapse of FTX in November 2022, while hash rate has reached new highs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin revenue per terahash nears record lows as hashrate soars - August 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Cash Price Could Restart Increase To $250 If It Breaks This Resistance - August 28, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins Trade Sideways, dYdX Becomes Top Gainer - August 28, 2023