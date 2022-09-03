El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took the stage to fireworks, announcing to a cheering crowd of crypto enthusiasts at a beachside confab that Bitcoin would revolutionise his country.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price - September 3, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘revolution’ a work in progress - September 3, 2022
- El Salvador Had a Bitcoin Revolution. Hardly Anybody Showed Up - September 3, 2022