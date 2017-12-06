The promise of institutional funds flowing into Bitcoin have sent the price of the cryptocurrency soaring above $13,200 after only just surpassing $10,000 a week earlier. As of Wednesday, Bitcoin’s price has risen over 1,600% in the last year, buoyed by …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rips Past $13,000 Amid Interest From Institutional Investors - December 6, 2017
- Bitcoin Mining Service NiceHash Says Hackers Emptied Its Wallet - December 6, 2017
- Market Snapshot – Stock Markets Under Pressure, Bitcoin Zooms - December 6, 2017