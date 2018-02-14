Bitcoin rises 9% to 10-day high above $9,000

Bitcoin climbed 9.7 percent to $9,346, its highest since Feb. 4, according to CoinDesk’s bitcoin price index, which tracks prices from four major exchanges. The latest reports about South Korean regulation marked a toned-down approach, in contrast to fears …
