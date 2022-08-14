Prices have partly recovered, with bitcoin gaining 17 per cent in July. While the Spectator Index tweeted that the crypto hit a two-month high of $25,000 on Sunday, it is still well below its all-time …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rises To Above $25,000 For The First Time In Two Months - August 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Rises Above $25,000 For The First Time In Two Months - August 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Trades Above $25,000 for First Time Since Mid-June - August 14, 2022