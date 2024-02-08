The price of bitcoin rose above $45,000 for the first time since Jan. 11, when trading of U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs began.Bitcoin was last higher by nearly 3% at $45,391.18, according to Coin Metrics, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises above $45,000, its highest level in almost a month - February 8, 2024
- Bitcoin anniversary message appears in Times Square, NYC - February 8, 2024
- Bitcoin price to reach $10 million in 25 years, per Fundstrat - February 8, 2024