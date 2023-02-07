Bitcoin rose above $US23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, DC, saying that inflation is coming down.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises above $US23,000 after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is coming down - February 7, 2023
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Decline in Bitcoin Transfers Underlines Investor Optimism - February 7, 2023
- TeraWulf bitcoin production rises over 25% sequentially in January - February 7, 2023