Bitcoin has broken back through the $37,000 (£29,561) mark, rising by almost 3% in the past 24 hours. The uptick comes after representatives from BlackRock (BLK) and the Nasdaq (^IXIC) met with the US …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises after BlackRock meets SEC about ETF bid - November 23, 2023
- Grayscale Files Updated Spot Bitcoin ETF Prospectus After Meeting With SEC - November 23, 2023
- Bitcoin’s ascending channel and ethereum’s bounce back - November 23, 2023