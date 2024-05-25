Crypto exchange Coinbase has lost a Supreme Court case over its Dogecoin sweepstakes. In Coinbase, Inc. v. Suski, consumers claimed they were duped into paying $100 or more to enter a sweepstakes in June 2021 for a chance to win prizes of up to $1.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Currently out of the ‘Danger Zone,’ According to Crypto Analyst – But There’s a Catch - May 25, 2024
- Bitcoin rises, Ether gets an ETF boost, and Trump takes crypto: Markets news roundup - May 25, 2024
- Pabrai, Warren Buffett Disciple, Maintains Mentor’s View on Bitcoin Despite Rally: Predicts It Will End Badly - May 25, 2024