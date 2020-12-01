According to reports, the digital currency has risen around 40 per cent since October and has soared since March, after sinking below $4,000 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises over $19,800 for the first time in three years - December 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Sets New Record At $19,799; BTC Theft Expected To Surge - December 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Hits New Record, This Time With Less Talk of a Bubble - December 1, 2020