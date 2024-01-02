Bitcoin surpassed $45,000 for the first time in nearly two years as anticipation of an approval of an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token intensified.Most Read from BloombergIran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Sinks Houthi BoatsQuake Hits Northwestern Japan,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rises to Highest Level in 21 Months on ETF Approval Hope - January 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Starts the New Year Rising Past $45K, Highest Level Since April 2022 - January 1, 2024
- Bitcoin breaks above $45K amid excitement over potential ETF approval - January 1, 2024