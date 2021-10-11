Bitcoin rises to the highest since May, is now up 30% in October

Bitcoin rose above $57,000 Monday morning, extending its two-week rally.The cryptocurrency gained more than 3% Monday to reach $57,597.60, the highest level since early May, according to Coin Metrics.
