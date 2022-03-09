Biden’s anticipated executive order on cryptocurrency will be released this week and key details have now come out, pushing bitcoin higher.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises to top $42,000 as Biden shares his plan for cryptocurrencies, after spiking thanks to Janet Yellen leaking details - March 9, 2022
- A Bitcoin Tax Reporting Nightmare Is Coming In 2023 - March 9, 2022
- Nigerians are reminded again to invest as Bitcoin, major coins prices surge - March 9, 2022