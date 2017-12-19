Bitcoin prices are feeling the pull of gravity today, amid solid gains across many alternative cryptocurrencies. Having soared to new record highs around $20,000 over the weekend, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has since …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Holiday Shopping With Bitcoin? Good Luck With That! - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin: If Not HODLing, Consider Donating - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin Risks Bearish Price Reversal as Altcoins Surge - December 19, 2017