While bitcoin might hit $8,000, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts say that could be the last big number we see for a while. Technical analysts Sheba Jafari and Jack Abramowitz, in a note sent Sunday, caution traders against betting on a surge past that price.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Risks Consolidation as $8,000 Approaches, Goldman Says - November 6, 2017
- Hedge Funds Push the Price of Bitcoin to New Highs - November 6, 2017
- Japan made bitcoin a legal currency, and now it’s more popular than ever - November 6, 2017