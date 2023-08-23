Ether as a result has traced a head-and-shoulders price pattern, a technical study that signals further declines and posits a potential downside price of $1 100. The token edged up 1% to $1 649 as of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rival ether’s perilous chart outlook adds to crypto gloom - August 23, 2023
- FBI Says North Korean Hackers May Try to Sell $40M of Bitcoin - August 23, 2023
- Down 9% in the Past 5 Days, Is Now the Right Time to Buy Bitcoin? - August 23, 2023