The price of a novelty cryptocurrency has surged by more than a third after tech billionaire Elon Musk mentioned its name on Twitter. Dogecoin rose in value from just over one third of a cent (£0.0025 …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin rival surges 35% after Elon Musk tweets about it - December 22, 2020
- Time to own Bitcoin? Chris Wood to trim Gold weightage and make way for Bitcoin investment - December 22, 2020
- As Bitcoin price jumps, Cryptocurrency exchange Coindcx raises Rs 100 cr in funding - December 22, 2020