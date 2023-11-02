A late Wednesday/early Thursday pump higher in bitcoin (BTC) saw the price nearly punch through $36,000 for what would have been the first time since the spring of 2022. The move, however, appeared to trigger a wave of sell orders, with bitcoin now having …
